Last updated June 12 2019

7795 Cambridge Street

7795 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

7795 Cambridge Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Located right across from UT Health School of Dentistry and walkable to Med Center! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/2.5 bath with wood look floor and tile downstairs, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, French doors, and updated hardware. Spacious living room and dining area. Each bedroom upstairs has a private bath and two closets, perfect for storage. Built-in shelves. Washer and dryer in unit. Quiet, gated community with security guard. Well maintained pool perfect for cooling off in the heat! Water, cable, multiple trash pickups per week included. Bus stop right outside complex goes to Med Center. Walk to UT Dental, Baylor McNair campus, VA Med Center. Walk/bike to Med Center. Easy access to 610, 288, downtown, Galleria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

