7795 Cambridge Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Located right across from UT Health School of Dentistry and walkable to Med Center! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/2.5 bath with wood look floor and tile downstairs, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, French doors, and updated hardware. Spacious living room and dining area. Each bedroom upstairs has a private bath and two closets, perfect for storage. Built-in shelves. Washer and dryer in unit. Quiet, gated community with security guard. Well maintained pool perfect for cooling off in the heat! Water, cable, multiple trash pickups per week included. Bus stop right outside complex goes to Med Center. Walk to UT Dental, Baylor McNair campus, VA Med Center. Walk/bike to Med Center. Easy access to 610, 288, downtown, Galleria.