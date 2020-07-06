All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

7732 Challie Lane

7732 Challie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7732 Challie Lane, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom - Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom is a MUST See! Spacious Master and secondary room. Living room has high ceiling The kitchen comes equipped with Stainless Steel appliances. Keep warm in the Winter with the fireplace or Step out onto the Walking trail on cool sunny days.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5144325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7732 Challie Lane have any available units?
7732 Challie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7732 Challie Lane have?
Some of 7732 Challie Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7732 Challie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7732 Challie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7732 Challie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7732 Challie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7732 Challie Lane offer parking?
No, 7732 Challie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7732 Challie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7732 Challie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7732 Challie Lane have a pool?
No, 7732 Challie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7732 Challie Lane have accessible units?
No, 7732 Challie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7732 Challie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7732 Challie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

