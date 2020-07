Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Location! Location! Location! This lovely townhome is newly updated with granite counter tops, new tile flooring, fresh paint and new cabinets. Updated fireplace and built in shelving. It has a two car carport in the back of the home, no need to worry about parking. This community is quaint and quiet. Located 20 minutes from the Galleria and Medical Center. Very close to highway 59 and 610. Call today for your private showing. Room dimensions are approximate please verify.