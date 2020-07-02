766 Windbreak Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Searching for your next rental home? The search is over. There arent enough words or photos to describe all of the amazing features/amenities this Energy Corridor home has to offer. From the moment you step thru the beautiful double doors into the expansive entryway, you will be enveloped with luxury. Stunning chandeliers, wide - arched doorways, winding staircase, 2 FP, 2 living areas, palatial master bath with soaking tub/sep shower, modern dual sinks & bidet! Work won't seem like work in the office/study with built-ins. Amazing chefs KIT w/island gas cooktop, double ovens, built in refrigerator, granite counters & showplace storage! Upstairs Family Room opens to private balcony. Patio off downstairs Master suite takes you out into the partially fenced, shaded backyard ready for quiet relaxing evenings. 2 car garage w/double wide driveway; porte-cochere. Located in a culdesac in gated community. Call your agent today. You dont want to miss this amazing rental opportunity!