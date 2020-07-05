All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7618 Janak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7618 Janak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7618 Janak Drive

7618 Janak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7618 Janak Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
This beautiful stand alone home sits on a DOUBLE LOT!! (Rare find for Spring Branch) Unique, long, front entryway wide enough for table and chairs. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor, rich deep granite with tons of cabinet space, in the chef's dream of a kitchen. Gas range allows perfectly cooked meals and a spacious open floor plan makes this the perfect home for dinner parties and entertaining. GE profile stainless steel appliances, FRIDGE STAYS! Half bathroom right off the kitchen and living room quintessential for company. Arched entries provide a perfect transition to main rooms throughout the first floor. Large game room at the top of the stairs provides for extra seating or a media room. Huge master bedroom with tray ceilings and natural light that pours in. Oversized master bath with separate whirlpool tub and stand-up glass shower. Gigantic his and her master closets!! Don't forget the chickens and coop that will be left upon request, FRESH EGGS DAILY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7618 Janak Drive have any available units?
7618 Janak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7618 Janak Drive have?
Some of 7618 Janak Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7618 Janak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7618 Janak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 Janak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7618 Janak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7618 Janak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7618 Janak Drive offers parking.
Does 7618 Janak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7618 Janak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 Janak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7618 Janak Drive has a pool.
Does 7618 Janak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7618 Janak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 Janak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7618 Janak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston