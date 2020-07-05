7618 Janak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

This beautiful stand alone home sits on a DOUBLE LOT!! (Rare find for Spring Branch) Unique, long, front entryway wide enough for table and chairs. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor, rich deep granite with tons of cabinet space, in the chef's dream of a kitchen. Gas range allows perfectly cooked meals and a spacious open floor plan makes this the perfect home for dinner parties and entertaining. GE profile stainless steel appliances, FRIDGE STAYS! Half bathroom right off the kitchen and living room quintessential for company. Arched entries provide a perfect transition to main rooms throughout the first floor. Large game room at the top of the stairs provides for extra seating or a media room. Huge master bedroom with tray ceilings and natural light that pours in. Oversized master bath with separate whirlpool tub and stand-up glass shower. Gigantic his and her master closets!! Don't forget the chickens and coop that will be left upon request, FRESH EGGS DAILY.