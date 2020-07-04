All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7510 Salge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7510 Salge Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:04 PM

7510 Salge Drive

7510 Salge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7510 Salge Drive, Houston, TX 77040
Greater Inwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with neutral colors throughout! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to breakfast nook! Covered patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 Salge Drive have any available units?
7510 Salge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7510 Salge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7510 Salge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 Salge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7510 Salge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7510 Salge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7510 Salge Drive offers parking.
Does 7510 Salge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7510 Salge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 Salge Drive have a pool?
No, 7510 Salge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7510 Salge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7510 Salge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 Salge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7510 Salge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7510 Salge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7510 Salge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hardy Oaks
915 Tidwell Rd
Houston, TX 77022
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX 77006
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston