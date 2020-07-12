/
sunnyside
165 Apartments for rent in Sunnyside, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1175 sqft
Perfectly located with easy access to midtown/downtown Houston on the I-610. Less than a mile from Reliant Stadium (Texans). Minutes to many shopping options at Willow Water Hole Greenway and Meyerland Plaza. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, gaming center, and a beach-entry pool.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated November 12 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$800
Riverbrook Apartments is made up of 1-2 bed traditional apartments (with central air) located at 9425 Scott Street. There are also a few smaller properties on Heno behind the main building.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
These homes offer private entrances and yards. Close to I-610 and other public transportation. On-site management, and washer and dryer facilities. Close to the med center. Private parking.
Results within 1 mile of Sunnyside
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1442 sqft
Variety of townhome/apartment choices with stylish design. Premier amenities package with a resort-style pool and a 1,900 sq. ft. athletic club. Residents enjoy the elegant, on-site clubhouse for social gatherings. Ideally located just minutes from Rice Univ, Univ of Houston, and Reliant Stadium.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
A sparkling pool surrounded by palm trees, beautiful courtyard and impressive clubhouse are available to residents. Shopping and dining are easily accessible thanks to nearby Interstate 610. Attached garages are available in this gated community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1030 sqft
Just northwest of the Highway 610/Freeway 288 intersection, these partially furnished, one- and two-bedroom apartments are in the heart of Houston. Pet-friendly, the complex also has a pool, courtyard and a gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1178 sqft
Elegant pool with fountain. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, free weights. Open homes flooded with natural light. Bay window options with many floor plans. Reach 288 and I-610 in minutes flat.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
21 Units Available
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
865 sqft
Lush landscaping with creeks. Fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights. Walk-in closet with each bedroom. Immediate access to I-610 and 288.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1134 sqft
Discover your new home at Vermillion! Conveniently located the heart of Houston, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
54 Units Available
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1118 sqft
An expansive clubhouse, virtual golf and a poolside fireplace delight. Interiors feature full-size, in-unit laundry, detached garages and built-in computer niches. Near NRG Stadium and I-610.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
926 sqft
Alice Street Apartments is a fantastic place to live! We offer spacious one, two bedroom, three bedroom Duplex homes and two bedroom apartment homes. Say yes to modern convenience and enjoy everything you need right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes away from Medical Center, Reliant Stadium, shopping, restaurants and family-friendly entertainment. Gated community. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Gym, pool, pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Sunnyside
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Block 334
1515 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1162 sqft
Located right in the downtown area of Houston, with numerous attractions, restaurants, and entertainment right at your front door. Deluxe units feature air conditioning, appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Grounds are full service.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
856 sqft
The Daphne Apartments in Houston, Texas Come visit The Daphe Apartments (formerly known as Parque View) and find your new home today! The Daphne Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments with furnished options for medical stays.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,135
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1162 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1378 sqft
Gorgeous and modern apartments with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Centrally located in Houston's Midtown area, just minutes from the METRO rail. Game room, pool and yoga on premises.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1606 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1412 sqft
Spacious apartments with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Sun deck with swimming pool, fitness center, game room, business center and dog park. Near Texas Medical Campus.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
