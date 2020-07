7409 Brompton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED TWO-STORY TOWNHOME! WOOD-LIKE CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE FIRST LEVEL. OPEN FLOORPLAN IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. GLEAMING MARBLE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER. FENCED IN BACK PATIO LEADS TO TWO COVERED AND ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND AN OUTSIDE STORAGE SHED. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS AND FEATURE LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORS, REMODELED BATHS AND GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IT!