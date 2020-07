Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS BEAUTIFULLY KEPT GATED CONDO IS IN A MOVE IN READY CONDITION. ADORNED WITH SPARKLING TILES AND LAMINATE FLOORING. NO CARPET MEANS EASY CLEANING AND NO HYGIENE PROBLEMS. FEATURING 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, LIVING AREA, A COZY FIREPLACE AND A KITCHEN WELL EQUIPPED WITH APPLIANCES. CONDO IS LOCATED ON THE GROUND LEVEL.