7397 Antoine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Comfortable townhouse fully renovated with plenty of closet space and storage. AC, plumbing, electrical all new within last two years. Granite countertops as well as tile and wood flooring throughout house. HOA is renovating exterior siding and roofs as well as driveways. Off Antoine within projected Antoine Corridor city development plan. Master bedroom has attached sitting room with small kitchenette set up. Downstairs has extra study room which could be additional guest bedroom. Patio deck has enclosed nook for trash can with access ramp to side street and stairs for ease of trash take out. Functional and cozy with modern lighting and new cabinets in kitchen.