Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7397 Antoine Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 PM

7397 Antoine Drive

7397 Antoine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7397 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable townhouse fully renovated with plenty of closet space and storage. AC, plumbing, electrical all new within last two years. Granite countertops as well as tile and wood flooring throughout house. HOA is renovating exterior siding and roofs as well as driveways. Off Antoine within projected Antoine Corridor city development plan. Master bedroom has attached sitting room with small kitchenette set up. Downstairs has extra study room which could be additional guest bedroom. Patio deck has enclosed nook for trash can with access ramp to side street and stairs for ease of trash take out. Functional and cozy with modern lighting and new cabinets in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7397 Antoine Drive have any available units?
7397 Antoine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7397 Antoine Drive have?
Some of 7397 Antoine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7397 Antoine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7397 Antoine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7397 Antoine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7397 Antoine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7397 Antoine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7397 Antoine Drive offers parking.
Does 7397 Antoine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7397 Antoine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7397 Antoine Drive have a pool?
No, 7397 Antoine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7397 Antoine Drive have accessible units?
No, 7397 Antoine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7397 Antoine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7397 Antoine Drive has units with dishwashers.

