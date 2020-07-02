All apartments in Houston
727 Fugate Street
727 Fugate Street

727 West Fugate Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 West Fugate Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will look forward to coming home every day to this amazing home w/cute curb appeal & historic cottage charm. Walk up the steps thru the covered entry into quiet serenity and modern style. From the neutral colors of the open light filled LR just thru the French doors, you will find yourself in a room perfect for guest bedroom/office/library/playroom/music roomthe possibilities are endless! Kitchen & dining nook are just beyond the LR as well. KIT feat upgrades such as island snack bar, built-in microwave, abundant storage, gas range & SS appliances. It will be hard to choose which of the 1st floor bedrooms to call dibs. 1st BR has bath w/clawfoot tub, rainshower & walk-in closet; 2nd has bath with 2 separate dressing areas, separate sinks & large walk-in shower. And if Goldilocks cant choose between these, there is always the 3rd BR upstairs w/skylights, built-ins & private bath w/ walk-in shower. How can you top all of this? A great price and NO HOA FEES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Fugate Street have any available units?
727 Fugate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Fugate Street have?
Some of 727 Fugate Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Fugate Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Fugate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Fugate Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 Fugate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 727 Fugate Street offer parking?
Yes, 727 Fugate Street offers parking.
Does 727 Fugate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Fugate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Fugate Street have a pool?
No, 727 Fugate Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Fugate Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Fugate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Fugate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Fugate Street has units with dishwashers.

