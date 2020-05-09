Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
7258 Regency Square
Last updated January 9 2020 at 4:01 PM
7258 Regency Square
7258 Regency Square Court
·
No Longer Available
7258 Regency Square Court, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Freshly painted and remodeled! Move in ready- Easy access to 59, 610, and Beltway 8.Rooms dimensions are approximate must be verified.**NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 7258 Regency Square have any available units?
7258 Regency Square doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7258 Regency Square have?
Some of 7258 Regency Square's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 7258 Regency Square currently offering any rent specials?
7258 Regency Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7258 Regency Square pet-friendly?
No, 7258 Regency Square is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7258 Regency Square offer parking?
Yes, 7258 Regency Square offers parking.
Does 7258 Regency Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7258 Regency Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7258 Regency Square have a pool?
No, 7258 Regency Square does not have a pool.
Does 7258 Regency Square have accessible units?
No, 7258 Regency Square does not have accessible units.
Does 7258 Regency Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7258 Regency Square has units with dishwashers.
