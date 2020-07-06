7209 Chasewood Dr

Amenities

parking walk in closets pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f41f56a03d ---- Cozy move in ready townhome with beautiful tile and plenty of storage space. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Newly Fenced backyard with space for gardening or play and easy access to vehicles with covered parking. Huge community walking trails and play area including swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts perfect for kids. Completely gated community. Ask about our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT program. Additional Utility/Maintenance fee of $10 or $35/mo!