Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction parking microwave

Welcome to your Newly built, Never lived in Home! Easy Access to I-45, Sam Houston Pkwy (Beltway 8), Highway 288, and Hobby Airport. Beautiful 1 story with rustic vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has a spacious island kitchen with granite counter tops and brown cabinets. Master bathroom offers double sinks with tons of space and storage with cabinets. Home won't last long!