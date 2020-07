Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic super cute garage apartment updated with fresh paint, super clean and located in a very nice street!! Laminate flooring all throughout! Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen & bathroom!ALL appliances are included, washer, dryer stack unit and a SUBZERO refrigerator! Uncover parking space on the back of the property for two cars!