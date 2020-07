Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Modern three bedroom, three and a half bath home in the Heights. Open living room and island kitchen with high ceilings. Fenced private yard and two additional parking spaces in addition to the attached garage. Balconies off the living room and master bedroom. Master bedroom is large enough for a sitting area. Double sinks, separate shower and tub, and large walk-in closet in the master bathroom. Property is tenant occupied through August, available for move in 1st week of September.