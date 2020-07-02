7106 Harmony Cove

Amenities

Welcome Home! Windwater Village is a beautiful gated community with easy access to shopping and highway 59. This gorgeous 3 story home is located on a corner lot and is recently renovated. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath, & a 2 car garage. Recent updates include new tub and shower in master, flooring on 2nd floor, and new toilets. No shared walls and a large back yard are added features you don't often see with homes like this which are great features. Refrigerator is included. You will love the space and upgrades in this home. Apply today, ready for quick move in!