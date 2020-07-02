All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7106 Harmony Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7106 Harmony Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7106 Harmony Cove

7106 Harmony Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7106 Harmony Cove, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Windwater Village is a beautiful gated community with easy access to shopping and highway 59. This gorgeous 3 story home is located on a corner lot and is recently renovated. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath, & a 2 car garage. Recent updates include new tub and shower in master, flooring on 2nd floor, and new toilets. No shared walls and a large back yard are added features you don't often see with homes like this which are great features. Refrigerator is included. You will love the space and upgrades in this home. Apply today, ready for quick move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7106 Harmony Cove have any available units?
7106 Harmony Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7106 Harmony Cove have?
Some of 7106 Harmony Cove's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 Harmony Cove currently offering any rent specials?
7106 Harmony Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 Harmony Cove pet-friendly?
No, 7106 Harmony Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7106 Harmony Cove offer parking?
Yes, 7106 Harmony Cove offers parking.
Does 7106 Harmony Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 Harmony Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 Harmony Cove have a pool?
No, 7106 Harmony Cove does not have a pool.
Does 7106 Harmony Cove have accessible units?
No, 7106 Harmony Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 Harmony Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7106 Harmony Cove has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
1900 Yorktown
1900 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston