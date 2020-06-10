710 Bering Drive

Amenities

This is the one you were waiting for! Beautifully updated home in the Galleria Area. Features gorgeous Laminate Flooring, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Wet Bar. The Bathroom also features Granite Countertops and Double sinks. Beautiful French Doors and a Wet Bar add charm to this beautiful property. Located in a Gated Community, this central property is priced to GO FAST! Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included! Enjoy the beautiful Area Pool during those hot summer days. You can't beat this location! Call today to live minutes from EVERYTHING and be surrounded by the best Shopping and Dinning Houston has to offer. Schedule your Showing today!