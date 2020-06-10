All apartments in Houston
710 Bering Drive

710 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is the one you were waiting for! Beautifully updated home in the Galleria Area. Features gorgeous Laminate Flooring, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Wet Bar. The Bathroom also features Granite Countertops and Double sinks. Beautiful French Doors and a Wet Bar add charm to this beautiful property. Located in a Gated Community, this central property is priced to GO FAST! Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included! Enjoy the beautiful Area Pool during those hot summer days. You can't beat this location! Call today to live minutes from EVERYTHING and be surrounded by the best Shopping and Dinning Houston has to offer. Schedule your Showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Bering Drive have any available units?
710 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Bering Drive have?
Some of 710 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 710 Bering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 710 Bering Drive offer parking?
No, 710 Bering Drive does not offer parking.
Does 710 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Bering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 710 Bering Drive has a pool.
Does 710 Bering Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 Bering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

