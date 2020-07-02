All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:06 PM

709 Saulnier Street

709 Saulnier Street · No Longer Available
Location

709 Saulnier Street, Houston, TX 77002
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
Apartment Amenities

  One- and two-bedroom apartments

10-11' ceilings

Wood style ooring

Island kitchen

Sleek stainless Energy Star® appliance package

Full-size washer & dryer

Upscale carpeting in bedrooms

Exquisite stone countertops with coordinating custom tile backsplash

Spacious en-suite master bath

Walk-in shower

Walk-in closets

Coat closet

Patio/balcony with storage closet

Wraparound balcony

Private terrace overlooking pool court

Double sinks in master

Located in downtown Houston

Spectacular swimming pool with sunshelf and bench seating

Gated dog park with pet wash station

Individual underground basement parking

Expansive pool court with outdoor kitchen pavilion, gas grills, lounge seating and private cabanas

24/7 maintenance services

Recycling programs available

WiFi throughout common areas

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24/7 Athletic Center outtted with superior cardio theatre featuring 10" television screens, exceptional Precor® weight machines and individual free weight station

Independent Yoga/Fitness on Demand Studio

Massage Room

Business Center with Mac/PC stations

Executive conference room

Skylounge with epicurean kitchen, bistro seating and exquisite views of downtown

Clubroom with epicurean kitchen, lounge seating, hi-def TVs, gathering tables, replace, billiards and shufeboard

Hospitality lounge with latte & tea bar

Bicycle storage area in garage

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Saulnier Street have any available units?
709 Saulnier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Saulnier Street have?
Some of 709 Saulnier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Saulnier Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 Saulnier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Saulnier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Saulnier Street is pet friendly.
Does 709 Saulnier Street offer parking?
Yes, 709 Saulnier Street offers parking.
Does 709 Saulnier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Saulnier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Saulnier Street have a pool?
Yes, 709 Saulnier Street has a pool.
Does 709 Saulnier Street have accessible units?
Yes, 709 Saulnier Street has accessible units.
Does 709 Saulnier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Saulnier Street does not have units with dishwashers.

