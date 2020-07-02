709 Saulnier Street

Amenities
Having trouble finding a new apartment?
Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.
_____________________________ At first it was embarrassing when you saw the video of yourself drunkenly singing "Despacito" at the Wednesday night office happy hour. Things got even worse when the video went viral and everybody at work saw it. How embarrassing! But then things to a turn to the absurd.
One of the millions (yes, millions) of viewers of your drunken debauchery was none other than legendary studio producer Rick Rubin. Where as most people saw a sad display of middle age desperation, Rick here saw once in a generation brilliance. And Rick doesn't mess up. Anyways, fast forward a few years and now you've just released your third triple super platinum album and now you're all super rich and famous and stuff.
But you're not like those other Hollywood snobs, you're special. Instead of going down the crazy Kanye route like many famous artists do, you decide to lay low in this wonderful Houston highrise apartment. Because you're still swanky, but not crazy person swanky.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
One- and two-bedroom apartments
10-11' ceilings
Wood style ooring
Island kitchen
Sleek stainless Energy Star® appliance package
Full-size washer & dryer
Upscale carpeting in bedrooms
Exquisite stone countertops with coordinating custom tile backsplash
Spacious en-suite master bath
Walk-in shower
Walk-in closets
Coat closet
Patio/balcony with storage closet
Wraparound balcony
Private terrace overlooking pool court
Double sinks in master
Located in downtown Houston
Spectacular swimming pool with sunshelf and bench seating
Gated dog park with pet wash station
Individual underground basement parking
Expansive pool court with outdoor kitchen pavilion, gas grills, lounge seating and private cabanas
24/7 maintenance services
Recycling programs available
WiFi throughout common areas
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24/7 Athletic Center outtted with superior cardio theatre featuring 10" television screens, exceptional Precor® weight machines and individual free weight station
Independent Yoga/Fitness on Demand Studio
Massage Room
Business Center with Mac/PC stations
Executive conference room
Skylounge with epicurean kitchen, bistro seating and exquisite views of downtown
Clubroom with epicurean kitchen, lounge seating, hi-def TVs, gathering tables, replace, billiards and shufeboard
Hospitality lounge with latte & tea bar
Bicycle storage area in garage