709 Saulnier Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room yoga

Having trouble finding a new apartment?



Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.



_____________________________ At first it was embarrassing when you saw the video of yourself drunkenly singing "Despacito" at the Wednesday night office happy hour. Things got even worse when the video went viral and everybody at work saw it. How embarrassing! But then things to a turn to the absurd.



One of the millions (yes, millions) of viewers of your drunken debauchery was none other than legendary studio producer Rick Rubin. Where as most people saw a sad display of middle age desperation, Rick here saw once in a generation brilliance. And Rick doesn't mess up. Anyways, fast forward a few years and now you've just released your third triple super platinum album and now you're all super rich and famous and stuff.



But you're not like those other Hollywood snobs, you're special. Instead of going down the crazy Kanye route like many famous artists do, you decide to lay low in this wonderful Houston highrise apartment. Because you're still swanky, but not crazy person swanky.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



One- and two-bedroom apartments



10-11' ceilings



Wood style ooring



Island kitchen



Sleek stainless Energy Star® appliance package



Full-size washer & dryer



Upscale carpeting in bedrooms



Exquisite stone countertops with coordinating custom tile backsplash



Spacious en-suite master bath



Walk-in shower



Walk-in closets



Coat closet



Patio/balcony with storage closet



Wraparound balcony



Private terrace overlooking pool court



Double sinks in master



Located in downtown Houston



Spectacular swimming pool with sunshelf and bench seating



Gated dog park with pet wash station



Individual underground basement parking



Expansive pool court with outdoor kitchen pavilion, gas grills, lounge seating and private cabanas



24/7 maintenance services



Recycling programs available



WiFi throughout common areas



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24/7 Athletic Center outtted with superior cardio theatre featuring 10" television screens, exceptional Precor® weight machines and individual free weight station



Independent Yoga/Fitness on Demand Studio



Massage Room



Business Center with Mac/PC stations



Executive conference room



Skylounge with epicurean kitchen, bistro seating and exquisite views of downtown



Clubroom with epicurean kitchen, lounge seating, hi-def TVs, gathering tables, replace, billiards and shufeboard



Hospitality lounge with latte & tea bar



Bicycle storage area in garage



