Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7025 Foster St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7025 Foster St

7025 Foster Street · No Longer Available
Location

7025 Foster Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent to Own - Property Id: 100060

This is a beautiful home with a Gated.... and just resently updated. Don't wait any longer and apply for our Rent to own program
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100060
Property Id 100060

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4704865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Foster St have any available units?
7025 Foster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 Foster St have?
Some of 7025 Foster St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Foster St currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Foster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Foster St pet-friendly?
No, 7025 Foster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7025 Foster St offer parking?
No, 7025 Foster St does not offer parking.
Does 7025 Foster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Foster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Foster St have a pool?
No, 7025 Foster St does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Foster St have accessible units?
No, 7025 Foster St does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Foster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 Foster St has units with dishwashers.

