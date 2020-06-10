7025 Foster Street, Houston, TX 77021 OST - South Union
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent to Own - Property Id: 100060
This is a beautiful home with a Gated.... and just resently updated. Don't wait any longer and apply for our Rent to own program Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100060 Property Id 100060
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4704865)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7025 Foster St have any available units?
7025 Foster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 Foster St have?
Some of 7025 Foster St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Foster St currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Foster St is not currently offering any rent specials.