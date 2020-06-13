7015 Sur Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This home is currently being remodeled. Has carport will have iron fence and patio in the back yard. New Ac and new flooring. You will not be disappointed. We are currently accepting applications. $50 application for everyone over 18 yrs old.



(RLNE4932022)