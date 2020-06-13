7015 Sur Ct

This home is currently being remodeled. Has carport will have iron fence and patio in the back yard. New Ac and new flooring. You will not be disappointed. We are currently accepting applications. $50 application for everyone over 18 yrs old.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
