All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7015 Sur Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7015 Sur Ct
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:23 PM

7015 Sur Ct

7015 Sur Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7015 Sur Court, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This home is currently being remodeled. Has carport will have iron fence and patio in the back yard. New Ac and new flooring. You will not be disappointed. We are currently accepting applications. $50 application for everyone over 18 yrs old.

(RLNE4932022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Sur Ct have any available units?
7015 Sur Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 Sur Ct have?
Some of 7015 Sur Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Sur Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Sur Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Sur Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7015 Sur Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7015 Sur Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7015 Sur Ct offers parking.
Does 7015 Sur Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Sur Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Sur Ct have a pool?
No, 7015 Sur Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Sur Ct have accessible units?
No, 7015 Sur Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Sur Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Sur Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
The Brighton
16222 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston