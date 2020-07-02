7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544

Amenities
Temporary Housing Houston Medical Center
Modern living has never looked so beautiful. Located in the heart of Houstons Medical Center, youre right in the center of it all. Whether youre walking down the breathtaking Brays Bayou Trail, taking in an Astros game, or shopping at Houstons finest boutiques, at Elan Med Center, lifes possibilities are endless. With one and two bedroom homes tailored to your unique lifestyle, we invite you to experience a life thats nothing short of extraordinary.
* State of the art amenities at a brand new complex
* Fully furnished all bills paid
* Personal service
* Located in the heart of Houstons Medical Center
Apartment Interior Amenities
Furniture
HDTV
Housewares/Kitchenwares
Electric
Water
Trash Chute on every Floor
On same level parking (enogh parking space for entire)
Washer/dryer in suite
Microwave, all appliances
Ceiling fans
Amenities Onsite
Resort pool
Gated entrance
Fitness center
Business center
Parking garage
Theater room
Elevators
Grill pavilion
Car care center