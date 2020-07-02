7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544

Amenities

Temporary Housing Houston Medical Center



Modern living has never looked so beautiful. Located in the heart of Houstons Medical Center, youre right in the center of it all. Whether youre walking down the breathtaking Brays Bayou Trail, taking in an Astros game, or shopping at Houstons finest boutiques, at Elan Med Center, lifes possibilities are endless. With one and two bedroom homes tailored to your unique lifestyle, we invite you to experience a life thats nothing short of extraordinary.



* State of the art amenities at a brand new complex

* Fully furnished all bills paid

* Personal service

* Located in the heart of Houstons Medical Center



Apartment Interior Amenities



Furniture

HDTV

Housewares/Kitchenwares

Electric

Water

Trash Chute on every Floor

On same level parking (enogh parking space for entire)

Washer/dryer in suite

Microwave, all appliances

Ceiling fans



Amenities Onsite



Resort pool

Gated entrance

Fitness center

Business center

Parking garage

Theater room

Elevators

Grill pavilion

Car care center