All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544

7010 Staffordshire St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Medical Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7010 Staffordshire St, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

all utils included
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Temporary Housing Houston Medical Center

Modern living has never looked so beautiful. Located in the heart of Houstons Medical Center, youre right in the center of it all. Whether youre walking down the breathtaking Brays Bayou Trail, taking in an Astros game, or shopping at Houstons finest boutiques, at Elan Med Center, lifes possibilities are endless. With one and two bedroom homes tailored to your unique lifestyle, we invite you to experience a life thats nothing short of extraordinary.

* State of the art amenities at a brand new complex
* Fully furnished all bills paid
* Personal service
* Located in the heart of Houstons Medical Center

Apartment Interior Amenities

Furniture
HDTV
Housewares/Kitchenwares
Electric
Water
Trash Chute on every Floor
On same level parking (enogh parking space for entire)
Washer/dryer in suite
Microwave, all appliances
Ceiling fans

Amenities Onsite

Resort pool
Gated entrance
Fitness center
Business center
Parking garage
Theater room
Elevators
Grill pavilion
Car care center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 have any available units?
7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 have?
Some of 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544's amenities include all utils included, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 offers parking.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 have a pool?
Yes, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 has a pool.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 have accessible units?
No, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Staffordshire Unit: EMD544 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston