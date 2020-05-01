All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:43 PM

7 Adams St.

7 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 Adams Street, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION!! Located on 7 Adams St. single family home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home! Comes with washer / dryer connections. Detached garage with plenty of off street parking. Large back yard, great for children or pets! Kitchen has granite counter tops! Spacious living room and dining room. Close to downtown, and UH. Walking distance to us line and light rail and close to parks nearby!!!
(Tenant pays for all utilities).

Rent: $1,025/month
Deposit: $ 1,025
12-month lease.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by email @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Adams St. have any available units?
7 Adams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Adams St. have?
Some of 7 Adams St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Adams St. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Adams St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Adams St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Adams St. is pet friendly.
Does 7 Adams St. offer parking?
Yes, 7 Adams St. offers parking.
Does 7 Adams St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Adams St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Adams St. have a pool?
No, 7 Adams St. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Adams St. have accessible units?
No, 7 Adams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Adams St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Adams St. does not have units with dishwashers.

