Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION!! Located on 7 Adams St. single family home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home! Comes with washer / dryer connections. Detached garage with plenty of off street parking. Large back yard, great for children or pets! Kitchen has granite counter tops! Spacious living room and dining room. Close to downtown, and UH. Walking distance to us line and light rail and close to parks nearby!!!

(Tenant pays for all utilities).



Rent: $1,025/month

Deposit: $ 1,025

12-month lease.



$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.



Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by email @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and set up a showing.