6907 Hampden Point Court

Available early September! Spacious 6 bedroom home with 3.5 baths, granite counters in the kitchen all appliances including a washer & dryer supplied for tenant. Master bedroom features a master bath with a deep garden tub, separate shower and his & her vanities. Grand secondary bedroom sizes! Large backyard, zoned to Cy-Fair ISD, quick access to 290 & 249, pets case by case. *No deposit plan avail (must have checking acct & credit card), $10/mo filter fee, filters delivered every quarter. One time $200 admin fee