Houston, TX
6907 Hampden Point Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:27 AM

6907 Hampden Point Court

6907 Hampden Point Court · No Longer Available
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

6907 Hampden Point Court, Houston, TX 77040
Greater Inwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Available early September! Spacious 6 bedroom home with 3.5 baths, granite counters in the kitchen all appliances including a washer & dryer supplied for tenant. Master bedroom features a master bath with a deep garden tub, separate shower and his & her vanities. Grand secondary bedroom sizes! Large backyard, zoned to Cy-Fair ISD, quick access to 290 & 249, pets case by case. *No deposit plan avail (must have checking acct & credit card), $10/mo filter fee, filters delivered every quarter. One time $200 admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Hampden Point Court have any available units?
6907 Hampden Point Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6907 Hampden Point Court have?
Some of 6907 Hampden Point Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6907 Hampden Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Hampden Point Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Hampden Point Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6907 Hampden Point Court is pet friendly.
Does 6907 Hampden Point Court offer parking?
No, 6907 Hampden Point Court does not offer parking.
Does 6907 Hampden Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6907 Hampden Point Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Hampden Point Court have a pool?
Yes, 6907 Hampden Point Court has a pool.
Does 6907 Hampden Point Court have accessible units?
No, 6907 Hampden Point Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Hampden Point Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6907 Hampden Point Court does not have units with dishwashers.

