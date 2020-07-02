All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6883 Staffordshire Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6883 Staffordshire Boulevard

6883 Staffordshire St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Medical Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6883 Staffordshire St, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Spacious contemporary Townhome located in a gated community in walking or bike to the Texas Medical Center. This corner end home has great windows and lots of natural light. This home featuring open second level living area, private second level balcony, gas log fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Open kitchen with sit down bar. Modern stainless steel appliances and gas cooking third level spacious master suite including his and her closets, separate shower, soaking tub and double sinks. 2 car attached garage. Located minutes to Hermann Park, Zoo, Rice Village, Museum District and major freeways access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard have any available units?
6883 Staffordshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard have?
Some of 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6883 Staffordshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6883 Staffordshire Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston