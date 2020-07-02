6883 Staffordshire Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Spacious contemporary Townhome located in a gated community in walking or bike to the Texas Medical Center. This corner end home has great windows and lots of natural light. This home featuring open second level living area, private second level balcony, gas log fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Open kitchen with sit down bar. Modern stainless steel appliances and gas cooking third level spacious master suite including his and her closets, separate shower, soaking tub and double sinks. 2 car attached garage. Located minutes to Hermann Park, Zoo, Rice Village, Museum District and major freeways access.