6706 Whitton Drive

Amenities
The apartment is located between beltway 8 and Hillcroft,This location is very good close to downtown and the medical center ,I personally has been living here for over 18 years never had any issues with the neighbors or any other problems very quiet neighborhood ,this location is very pleasant for living This neighborhood is close to pearland also Sugarlacnd ,Missouri city
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12465293
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5066523)