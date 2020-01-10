6706 Whitton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony alarm system some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system internet access

The apartment is located between beltway 8 and Hillcroft,This location is very good close to downtown and the medical center ,I personally has been living here for over 18 years never had any issues with the neighbors or any other problems very quiet neighborhood ,this location is very pleasant for living This neighborhood is close to pearland also Sugarlacnd ,Missouri city



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12465293



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5066523)