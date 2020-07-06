All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6702 Leedale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6702 Leedale Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:39 PM

6702 Leedale Street

6702 Leedale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6702 Leedale Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com. -stove will be installed on a signed leased.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Leedale Street have any available units?
6702 Leedale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 Leedale Street have?
Some of 6702 Leedale Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Leedale Street currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Leedale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Leedale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 Leedale Street is pet friendly.
Does 6702 Leedale Street offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Leedale Street offers parking.
Does 6702 Leedale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Leedale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Leedale Street have a pool?
No, 6702 Leedale Street does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Leedale Street have accessible units?
No, 6702 Leedale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Leedale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 Leedale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Lancaster
20100 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston