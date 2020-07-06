6702 Leedale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com. -stove will be installed on a signed leased.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.