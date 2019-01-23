6678 Sylvan Road

Amenities

Location!!! Location!!! Location!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home rests on the quiet streets of the historic Idylwood neighborhood. It is in close proximity to Spurlock Park, Brays Bayou, the Wortham Golf Course and shopping centers. This home has been completely remodeled inside. It has a new galley kitchen and other updates throughout the home such as laminate wood floors throughout, granite countertops, fresh paint and recessed lighting. The home has never flooded and is close to 45 & 610 freeways. Scheduled your showing today.