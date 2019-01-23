All apartments in Houston
6678 Sylvan Road

6678 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Location

6678 Sylvan Road, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location!!! Location!!! Location!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home rests on the quiet streets of the historic Idylwood neighborhood. It is in close proximity to Spurlock Park, Brays Bayou, the Wortham Golf Course and shopping centers. This home has been completely remodeled inside. It has a new galley kitchen and other updates throughout the home such as laminate wood floors throughout, granite countertops, fresh paint and recessed lighting. The home has never flooded and is close to 45 & 610 freeways. Scheduled your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6678 Sylvan Road have any available units?
6678 Sylvan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6678 Sylvan Road have?
Some of 6678 Sylvan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6678 Sylvan Road currently offering any rent specials?
6678 Sylvan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6678 Sylvan Road pet-friendly?
No, 6678 Sylvan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6678 Sylvan Road offer parking?
No, 6678 Sylvan Road does not offer parking.
Does 6678 Sylvan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6678 Sylvan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6678 Sylvan Road have a pool?
No, 6678 Sylvan Road does not have a pool.
Does 6678 Sylvan Road have accessible units?
No, 6678 Sylvan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6678 Sylvan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6678 Sylvan Road has units with dishwashers.

