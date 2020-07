Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Cute corner unit with no neighbors to the left (if standing in front of the unit), covered parking in the back, no neighbors in the front, only street access. Two story condo in gated community. No yard work and there is an area pool for your enjoyment. Main living is downstairs with a wet bar and formal dining room. Go up the stairs and you have two full bedrooms up each with their own bath. Come take a look you will love it!