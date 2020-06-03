6617 Neff St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MUST SEE FABULOUSLY UPDATED 3/2 IN SHARPSTOWN AREA! - Welcome home to this spacious Mid Century 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that boasts beautiful gleaming hardwoods, fresh paint, and tile throughout! This gem opens up to a wonderfully open living area that leads into the dining area with built in shelving. In the kitchen you will find an open concept with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and updated cabinets. There is even a cozy breakfast nook to enjoy company while cooking! The master suite located off the main living area is a nice size and you will love the tiled master bath with updated fixtures and walk-in shower! Down the hall you will find the nice sized secondary bedrooms separated by the second full bathroom with updated tile and fixtures and plenty of storage space! Complete with detached two car garage and a large fully fenced backyard. Make your appointment today!



