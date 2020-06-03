All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:54 AM

6617 Neff St

6617 Neff Street · No Longer Available
Location

6617 Neff Street, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MUST SEE FABULOUSLY UPDATED 3/2 IN SHARPSTOWN AREA! - Welcome home to this spacious Mid Century 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that boasts beautiful gleaming hardwoods, fresh paint, and tile throughout! This gem opens up to a wonderfully open living area that leads into the dining area with built in shelving. In the kitchen you will find an open concept with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and updated cabinets. There is even a cozy breakfast nook to enjoy company while cooking! The master suite located off the main living area is a nice size and you will love the tiled master bath with updated fixtures and walk-in shower! Down the hall you will find the nice sized secondary bedrooms separated by the second full bathroom with updated tile and fixtures and plenty of storage space! Complete with detached two car garage and a large fully fenced backyard. Make your appointment today!

(RLNE3787431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Neff St have any available units?
6617 Neff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6617 Neff St have?
Some of 6617 Neff St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Neff St currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Neff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Neff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Neff St is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Neff St offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Neff St offers parking.
Does 6617 Neff St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Neff St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Neff St have a pool?
No, 6617 Neff St does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Neff St have accessible units?
No, 6617 Neff St does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Neff St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Neff St does not have units with dishwashers.

