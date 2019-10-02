All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

656 N Eldridge Parkway

656 N Eldridge Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

656 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stunning Modern redesigned Memorial home. Look no further, situated in prime location in Memorial's Energy Corridor in a gated community. This 3 bedroom home shows like a model home with luxury furnishings that will make your living style very pleasant. Modern designed, high ceilings, open floor concept, all new stainless steel appliances, master suite with shower and private atrium. Zoned to Spring Branch great schools, sidewalk access to Terry Hersey Park Trails, across the street from Kendall Library and community center. On N. Eldridge with Easy access to Beltway 8, I-10, Memorial Dr., City Center, Memorial Mall, Medical Center and 30 min to IAH airport and 35 min from Hobby. Washer and Dryer included in this fully furnished home. Schedule your showing Today! Additional fee for furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 N Eldridge Parkway have any available units?
656 N Eldridge Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 N Eldridge Parkway have?
Some of 656 N Eldridge Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 N Eldridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
656 N Eldridge Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 N Eldridge Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 656 N Eldridge Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 656 N Eldridge Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 656 N Eldridge Parkway offers parking.
Does 656 N Eldridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 N Eldridge Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 N Eldridge Parkway have a pool?
No, 656 N Eldridge Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 656 N Eldridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 656 N Eldridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 656 N Eldridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 N Eldridge Parkway has units with dishwashers.

