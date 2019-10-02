656 N Eldridge Parkway

Amenities

Stunning Modern redesigned Memorial home. Look no further, situated in prime location in Memorial's Energy Corridor in a gated community. This 3 bedroom home shows like a model home with luxury furnishings that will make your living style very pleasant. Modern designed, high ceilings, open floor concept, all new stainless steel appliances, master suite with shower and private atrium. Zoned to Spring Branch great schools, sidewalk access to Terry Hersey Park Trails, across the street from Kendall Library and community center. On N. Eldridge with Easy access to Beltway 8, I-10, Memorial Dr., City Center, Memorial Mall, Medical Center and 30 min to IAH airport and 35 min from Hobby. Washer and Dryer included in this fully furnished home. Schedule your showing Today! Additional fee for furnished.