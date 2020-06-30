All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 14 2019 at 6:08 PM

6508 Jensen Drive

6508 Jensen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX 77026
Eastex - Jensen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Creston Place. This home offers an open living concept which is perfect for family interaction. Master bedroom closet and bathroom are a dream with plenty of space in the closet to store plenty and in the bathroom to enjoy a relaxing evening in the tub after work. The two additional bedrooms are spacious with the closets also offering plenty of storage. The backyard is enormous with more than enough space for a swing set or a trampoline for the kids. Don't miss out on this great home. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Jensen Drive have any available units?
6508 Jensen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6508 Jensen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Jensen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Jensen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Jensen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6508 Jensen Drive offer parking?
No, 6508 Jensen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6508 Jensen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Jensen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Jensen Drive have a pool?
No, 6508 Jensen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Jensen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6508 Jensen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Jensen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Jensen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 Jensen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 Jensen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

