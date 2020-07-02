All apartments in Houston
6507 Sidney Street

6507 Sidney Street · No Longer Available
Location

6507 Sidney Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3-bed & 2.5 bath home with NEW contemporay sliding gate - (motor to be installed) Newer paint, flooring, fixtures. Appliances: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and built-in microwave included. This 2200 sf. home has a great open floor plan with bright kitchen and breakfast room, dining room, living room and all bedrooms upstairs. Home includes 2' faux wood blinds and ceiling fans. Master has oversized soaking tub and separate shower. Close to the medical center, Rice University and easy access to metro rail. This beautiful Maybery Builder home was built in 2003 and located in established neighborhood OST/South Union area - Inside the loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 Sidney Street have any available units?
6507 Sidney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6507 Sidney Street have?
Some of 6507 Sidney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6507 Sidney Street currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Sidney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Sidney Street pet-friendly?
No, 6507 Sidney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6507 Sidney Street offer parking?
Yes, 6507 Sidney Street offers parking.
Does 6507 Sidney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6507 Sidney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Sidney Street have a pool?
No, 6507 Sidney Street does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Sidney Street have accessible units?
No, 6507 Sidney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Sidney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6507 Sidney Street has units with dishwashers.

