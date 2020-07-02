6507 Sidney Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 3-bed & 2.5 bath home with NEW contemporay sliding gate - (motor to be installed) Newer paint, flooring, fixtures. Appliances: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and built-in microwave included. This 2200 sf. home has a great open floor plan with bright kitchen and breakfast room, dining room, living room and all bedrooms upstairs. Home includes 2' faux wood blinds and ceiling fans. Master has oversized soaking tub and separate shower. Close to the medical center, Rice University and easy access to metro rail. This beautiful Maybery Builder home was built in 2003 and located in established neighborhood OST/South Union area - Inside the loop.