Houston, TX
650 Westcross St., #23
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:27 AM

650 Westcross St., #23

650 Westcross Street · No Longer Available
Location

650 Westcross Street, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
- An Incredible Location Close To The Galleria,Washington Corridor,The Heights. All Appliances Included! 2 Bedrooms On 1st Floor w/Full Bath. 2nd Floor has Kitchen/Living/Study w/Hardwoods, SS Appls, Powder Room, Laundry, Kitchen. 3rd Floor Master bedroom, Standing Glass Shower,Jacuzzi Tub, Lg Master Closet w/ Built-Ins. LA Fitness in walking distance. A Must See!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE2770201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Westcross St., #23 have any available units?
650 Westcross St., #23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 650 Westcross St., #23 currently offering any rent specials?
650 Westcross St., #23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Westcross St., #23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Westcross St., #23 is pet friendly.
Does 650 Westcross St., #23 offer parking?
Yes, 650 Westcross St., #23 offers parking.
Does 650 Westcross St., #23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Westcross St., #23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Westcross St., #23 have a pool?
No, 650 Westcross St., #23 does not have a pool.
Does 650 Westcross St., #23 have accessible units?
No, 650 Westcross St., #23 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Westcross St., #23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Westcross St., #23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Westcross St., #23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Westcross St., #23 does not have units with air conditioning.

