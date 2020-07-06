Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage guest parking

Welcome to 6363 Fairdale Lane #C, a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home located in a gated community. This home is gorgeous! Features include high ceilings, GE/Samsung stainless steel appliances, 4 burner gas cook-top, crown molding throughout, wood floors, large master bath with jetted tub and separate shower, very spacious 12 x 8 walk-in master closet, sliding barn door, custom window coverings, and private low maintenance back patio. Very peaceful with so much natural light! Carpet only on the stairs - wood and tile in the rest of the home. Attached two car garage and additional guest parking. Make this your new home today!