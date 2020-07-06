All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

6363 Fairdale Lane

6363 Fairdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6363 Fairdale Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome to 6363 Fairdale Lane #C, a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home located in a gated community. This home is gorgeous! Features include high ceilings, GE/Samsung stainless steel appliances, 4 burner gas cook-top, crown molding throughout, wood floors, large master bath with jetted tub and separate shower, very spacious 12 x 8 walk-in master closet, sliding barn door, custom window coverings, and private low maintenance back patio. Very peaceful with so much natural light! Carpet only on the stairs - wood and tile in the rest of the home. Attached two car garage and additional guest parking. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6363 Fairdale Lane have any available units?
6363 Fairdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6363 Fairdale Lane have?
Some of 6363 Fairdale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6363 Fairdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Fairdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Fairdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6363 Fairdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6363 Fairdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6363 Fairdale Lane offers parking.
Does 6363 Fairdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6363 Fairdale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Fairdale Lane have a pool?
No, 6363 Fairdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6363 Fairdale Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6363 Fairdale Lane has accessible units.
Does 6363 Fairdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6363 Fairdale Lane has units with dishwashers.

