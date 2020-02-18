All apartments in Houston
625 E 12th St

625 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 East 12th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2.5/2 town-home in the heart of the Heights. Located on great block. Manicured landscape with gardener included in the rent. Fresh paint throughout prior to move-in. All appliances stay. Make an appointment today. Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 E 12th St have any available units?
625 E 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 E 12th St have?
Some of 625 E 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 E 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
625 E 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 E 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 625 E 12th St offer parking?
No, 625 E 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 625 E 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 E 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E 12th St have a pool?
No, 625 E 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 625 E 12th St have accessible units?
No, 625 E 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 E 12th St has units with dishwashers.

