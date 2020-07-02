All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:42 PM

6222 Skyline Drive

6222 Skyline Drive
Location

6222 Skyline Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
The gated community of Skyline Court Townhomes is located minutes from the Galleria, Hwy 59, Med Center and Downtown. Unit 21 is a corner 3-story home with 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, generously sized living areas that have large windows offering an abundance of natural lighting. The second floor features living, dining and kitchen with an open concept great for entertaining. The private third floor master retreat includes the bedroom and ensuite spa-like bath with separate garden tub and shower. The first floor has the attached 2-car garage and the secondary bedrooms. This home is well-maintained, in a highly desirable location and won't last long. Call to make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Skyline Drive have any available units?
6222 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 6222 Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6222 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6222 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 6222 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 6222 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 6222 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.

