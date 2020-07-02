6222 Skyline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

The gated community of Skyline Court Townhomes is located minutes from the Galleria, Hwy 59, Med Center and Downtown. Unit 21 is a corner 3-story home with 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, generously sized living areas that have large windows offering an abundance of natural lighting. The second floor features living, dining and kitchen with an open concept great for entertaining. The private third floor master retreat includes the bedroom and ensuite spa-like bath with separate garden tub and shower. The first floor has the attached 2-car garage and the secondary bedrooms. This home is well-maintained, in a highly desirable location and won't last long. Call to make an appointment today!