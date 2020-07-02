6222 N Park At Fairdale

Amenities

Ready for move-in! Lovingly cared for patio home offering a touch of elegance throughout. Rare find corner unit in a gated community featuring a spacious, well manicured backyard (monthly landscaping included). Excellent floor plan w/ open concept 1st floor living, including a separate dining room plus breakfast area. Gleaming hardwoods on the 1st floor. Island kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space & stainless steel appliances. The home is surrounded by numerous large windows bringing in abundant natural light. Huge master bedroom w/ a sitting area & built ins; the size of the master closet & bathroom are equally impressive. The master bathroom features two separate sinks, a sitting vanity area, whirlpool tub & a separate standing shower. Fantastic Galleria area location near major freeways, shopping & restaurants. Top all this off with additional parking in front of the home, fridge/washer/dryer being included, & its easy to see why this is a rare find!