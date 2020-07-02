All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:04 PM

6222 N Park At Fairdale

6222 N Park at Fairdale · No Longer Available
Location

6222 N Park at Fairdale, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready for move-in! Lovingly cared for patio home offering a touch of elegance throughout. Rare find corner unit in a gated community featuring a spacious, well manicured backyard (monthly landscaping included). Excellent floor plan w/ open concept 1st floor living, including a separate dining room plus breakfast area. Gleaming hardwoods on the 1st floor. Island kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space & stainless steel appliances. The home is surrounded by numerous large windows bringing in abundant natural light. Huge master bedroom w/ a sitting area & built ins; the size of the master closet & bathroom are equally impressive. The master bathroom features two separate sinks, a sitting vanity area, whirlpool tub & a separate standing shower. Fantastic Galleria area location near major freeways, shopping & restaurants. Top all this off with additional parking in front of the home, fridge/washer/dryer being included, & its easy to see why this is a rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 N Park At Fairdale have any available units?
6222 N Park At Fairdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 N Park At Fairdale have?
Some of 6222 N Park At Fairdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 N Park At Fairdale currently offering any rent specials?
6222 N Park At Fairdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 N Park At Fairdale pet-friendly?
No, 6222 N Park At Fairdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6222 N Park At Fairdale offer parking?
Yes, 6222 N Park At Fairdale offers parking.
Does 6222 N Park At Fairdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 N Park At Fairdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 N Park At Fairdale have a pool?
Yes, 6222 N Park At Fairdale has a pool.
Does 6222 N Park At Fairdale have accessible units?
No, 6222 N Park At Fairdale does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 N Park At Fairdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 N Park At Fairdale has units with dishwashers.

