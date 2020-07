Amenities

3 bed room, 2 bath, 2 car garage with auto garage door opener. Recent paint and new kitchen flooring. All new stainless appliances, and washer and dryer. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed and covered patio. Easy access to SPID and just a short drive to NAS Corpus. Pets allowed with owner approval.