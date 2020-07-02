All apartments in Houston
6218 Heron Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:40 AM

6218 Heron Drive

6218 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6218 Heron Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Beautiful Brand New Home in highly rated Prosper ISD. 1 story, 4 bed, 2 baths with covered Patio. Move-in ready! This lovely home has an open plan with high ceilings and 2 inch blinds. Gorgeous Kitchen features large center island, granite counter tops, large black cabinets, black gas range, black appliances, LED lights and pantry. Light colored ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen, dining and wet areas. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks, stand-alone shower, garden tub. Full size washer dryer area. Sutton Fields community offers a resort style amenity center with tennis and pool! Hurry, won't last long! (All information and measurements subject to verification by tenants)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 Heron Drive have any available units?
6218 Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6218 Heron Drive have?
Some of 6218 Heron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6218 Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6218 Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6218 Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6218 Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 6218 Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6218 Heron Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 Heron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6218 Heron Drive has a pool.
Does 6218 Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 6218 Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6218 Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.

