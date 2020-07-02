6218 Heron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction tennis court

Beautiful Brand New Home in highly rated Prosper ISD. 1 story, 4 bed, 2 baths with covered Patio. Move-in ready! This lovely home has an open plan with high ceilings and 2 inch blinds. Gorgeous Kitchen features large center island, granite counter tops, large black cabinets, black gas range, black appliances, LED lights and pantry. Light colored ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen, dining and wet areas. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks, stand-alone shower, garden tub. Full size washer dryer area. Sutton Fields community offers a resort style amenity center with tennis and pool! Hurry, won't last long! (All information and measurements subject to verification by tenants)