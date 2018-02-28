All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6127 Gehring Street

6127 Gehring · No Longer Available
Location

6127 Gehring, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous contemporary urban loft with a large open living area and tons of natural light making it ideal for entertaining! This split level 2 bedroom/2 bath home is perfect for a roommate set up with one of the rooms on the first level and the master on the 3rd. There's a private patio, balcony, wood floors throughout (carpet in the bedrooms), huge walk-in closets, personal study/home office, and so much more! A refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Convenient location to the Medical Center, Downtown, museums, and the zoo! It's in walking distance to Hermann Park, a golf course, and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Gehring Street have any available units?
6127 Gehring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6127 Gehring Street have?
Some of 6127 Gehring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 Gehring Street currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Gehring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Gehring Street pet-friendly?
No, 6127 Gehring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6127 Gehring Street offer parking?
Yes, 6127 Gehring Street offers parking.
Does 6127 Gehring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6127 Gehring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Gehring Street have a pool?
No, 6127 Gehring Street does not have a pool.
Does 6127 Gehring Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6127 Gehring Street has accessible units.
Does 6127 Gehring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6127 Gehring Street has units with dishwashers.

