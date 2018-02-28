6127 Gehring Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous contemporary urban loft with a large open living area and tons of natural light making it ideal for entertaining! This split level 2 bedroom/2 bath home is perfect for a roommate set up with one of the rooms on the first level and the master on the 3rd. There's a private patio, balcony, wood floors throughout (carpet in the bedrooms), huge walk-in closets, personal study/home office, and so much more! A refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Convenient location to the Medical Center, Downtown, museums, and the zoo! It's in walking distance to Hermann Park, a golf course, and trails.