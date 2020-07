Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming Heights Bungalow with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Wood floors throughout the home. Sunny and bright study just off the living room. Spacious eat in kitchen with beautiful French doors leading out to backyard. Half bath and utility room off kitchen. Flagstone patio. Oversized, detached 2 car garage. Refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer included. Home is tenant occupied.