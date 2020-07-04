All apartments in Houston
611 Sydnor St
Last updated April 25 2019 at 3:10 PM

611 Sydnor St

611 Sydnor Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 Sydnor Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located east of Downtown Houston and south of Interstate 10, North EaDo is within walking distance to bike trails along Buffalo Bayou and minutes away from main establishments such as Discovery Green Park, Minute Maid Park, the George R. Brown Convention Center, the Toyota Center, the Houston Pavilions, and The Shops at Houston Center. Restaurants, cafes, and retail stores are in abundance too. A fast-growing Houston neighborhood nestled within one of the more exciting sections of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Sydnor St have any available units?
611 Sydnor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 611 Sydnor St currently offering any rent specials?
611 Sydnor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Sydnor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Sydnor St is pet friendly.
Does 611 Sydnor St offer parking?
No, 611 Sydnor St does not offer parking.
Does 611 Sydnor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Sydnor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Sydnor St have a pool?
No, 611 Sydnor St does not have a pool.
Does 611 Sydnor St have accessible units?
No, 611 Sydnor St does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Sydnor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Sydnor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Sydnor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Sydnor St does not have units with air conditioning.

