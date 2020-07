Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6023 Densmore Dr Houston, TX 77035 - A charming, three bedroom, two bath house, has been freshly updated with formal dining that could be used as a study! This home features an open concept living area that opens up to the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, and natural lighting. With lush landscaping, mature trees, and fenced back yard, there is plenty of room for entertainment or play!



(RLNE4726242)