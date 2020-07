Amenities

This home has it all! Open floor plan with exposed beams and vaulted ceilings! Updated with modern amenities including granite countertops, light fixtures, appliances & ceramic tile. Manicured front yard and a large backyard! Very close proximity to 290, the Beltway & the Galleria! *Pets allowed on a case by case basis *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases 3x the rent in gross income