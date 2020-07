Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! Located in a Culdesac. Home is in IMMACULATE condition! Recently Updated! FRESH paint throughout the home, Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout the home, MARBLE TILE in the bathroom showers. BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW BEAUTIFUL GRANITE Countertops, Backsplash, Brand NEW SS Appliances- New Washer, dryer, WINE COOLER, and much more!Great location for commuters with easy access to Hwy 290, Loop 610, Downtown, & Galleria. This is a MUST see!