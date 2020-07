Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Property has been updated and remodeled and ready for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, family room, formal dining room plus den has no carpet. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with lease. The home is close to Hwy 90, medical center, galleria and plenty of shopping.