6010 Moonmist Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:34 AM

6010 Moonmist Dr

6010 Moonmist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Moonmist Drive, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy house minutes from the Galleria in Houston! - Property Id: 253344

Well kept traditional home in Shenandoah! Large rooms with windows allowing natural lighting to fill the space. Stunning hardwoods that extend into the halls & bedrooms & tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious backyard allows room for a pool with extra yard space for pets and play! Just minutes from Downtown & the Galleria!
If you have read this far, we are offering a $200 move-in bonus for qualified tenants! Let us know how we can help you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253344
Property Id 253344

(RLNE5682230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
