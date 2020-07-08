6007 Tyne St Apt C

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms apartment in Houston, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave, washer, and dryer are on site and it also includes a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

No pets allowed.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5680718)