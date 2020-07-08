All apartments in Houston
6007 Tyne St Apt C

6007 Tyne Street · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Tyne Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms apartment in Houston, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave, washer, and dryer are on site and it also includes a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
No pets allowed.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Tyne St Apt C have any available units?
6007 Tyne St Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 Tyne St Apt C have?
Some of 6007 Tyne St Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 Tyne St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Tyne St Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Tyne St Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 6007 Tyne St Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6007 Tyne St Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 6007 Tyne St Apt C offers parking.
Does 6007 Tyne St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6007 Tyne St Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Tyne St Apt C have a pool?
No, 6007 Tyne St Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 6007 Tyne St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 6007 Tyne St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Tyne St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6007 Tyne St Apt C has units with dishwashers.

