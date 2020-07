Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill

Ready for immediate move in, this 3 bedroom 1 bath single family fenced in home. Central air, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans & nice big yard with a small deck.. GREAT FOR GRILLING

REQUIREMENTS: *READ FULL POST*

-No recent major felonies

-No recent evictions

-Must make at least 3X monthly rent.

-Deposit is equivalent to rent



To schedule a viewing of this cozy home